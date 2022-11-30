×
Up and about: It takes a village

Updated on: 30 November,2022 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

It’s all hands on deck when it comes to taking care of baby Raha — Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new born. Alia calls in reinforcements and grandmother Soni Razdan drops everything for the li’l one

Pics/Yogen Shah


Comfort ka mamla: Huma Qureshi


Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, who are rumoured to be dating, were seen enjoying a brunch date. There is always a thrill in sneaking around, no?

Relentlessly hoping for a great selfie with Kartik Aaryan, a fan is spotted chasing the actor. It seems the fan, not pleased after the first two tries, goes again, compelling Kartik to stop and pose

