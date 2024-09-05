At the press meet of her upcoming film, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen mingling with senior journalists, while Ekta Kapoor couldn’t wait to launch the trailer and leave
Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Mummy kya kahegi?
ADVERTISEMENT
Does Aditya Roy Kapur’s mother also itch to stitch up his tattered clothes like our moms?
Are you there yet?
Is photographer Avinash Gowariker on a call with Triptii Dimri to ask if she has reached the venue?
It’s a vibe
Ananya Panday is giving off Uorfi Javed vibes. Guess their recent catch-up left an impact
Just in
Nysa Devgn, Kritika Kamra and Madhuri Dixit-Nene
Anushka Sharma, Jaaved Jaaferi and Bhuvan Bam