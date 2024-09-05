At the press meet of her upcoming film, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen mingling with senior journalists, while Ekta Kapoor couldn’t wait to launch the trailer and leave

Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mummy kya kahegi?

Does Aditya Roy Kapur’s mother also itch to stitch up his tattered clothes like our moms?

Are you there yet?

Is photographer Avinash Gowariker on a call with Triptii Dimri to ask if she has reached the venue?

It’s a vibe

Ananya Panday is giving off Uorfi Javed vibes. Guess their recent catch-up left an impact

Just in

Nysa Devgn, Kritika Kamra and Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Anushka Sharma, Jaaved Jaaferi and Bhuvan Bam