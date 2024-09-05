Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women's safety theme this year
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam probe: Cops raid Bangur Nagar Hotel, nab 6
Mumbai: Insta-crypto and fake Prime scams busted by cops
Mumbai: Bandra road cleaner worked 11 months for a fake BMC job
Mumbai: Mob beats man to death over parking in Wadala
Up and About: Ek mulaqaat

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

At the press meet of her upcoming film, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen mingling with senior journalists, while Ekta Kapoor couldn’t wait to launch the trailer and leave

Ekta Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Mummy kya kahegi?




Does Aditya Roy Kapur’s mother also itch to stitch up his tattered clothes like our moms?


Are you there yet?

Is photographer Avinash Gowariker on a call with Triptii Dimri to ask if she has reached the venue?

It’s a vibe

Ananya Panday is giving off Uorfi Javed vibes. Guess their recent catch-up left an impact

Just in

Nysa Devgn, Kritika Kamra and Madhuri Dixit-Nene

Anushka Sharma, Jaaved Jaaferi and Bhuvan Bam

