Up and about: Pehle aap

Kartik Aaryan plays gentleman at the Elle Beauty Awards, making way for senior Deepika Padukone to enjoy her moment with the paparazzi
Pics/Sameer Markande, Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah
Why oh Why?: Elli AvrRam; unaffected by stardom: Rajkummar Rao; Mermaid and me?: Janhvi Kapoor; Give me a hand: Masaba Gupta and Simply black: Sharvari Wagh
Kheech meri photo
Seeing Prateik Babbar steal the show in an ethnic black attire, we wonder if Sai Tamhankar is feeling FOMO?
Herowali feeling
He has done his bit as the quirky hero and now it is time for him to shine in action films. Ayushmann Khurrana gives the hero vibes as he sets out to promote his next
Just in
Ghar wapsi: Divyanka Tripathi with husband Vivek Dahiya and Mooch munda: Akshay Oberoi