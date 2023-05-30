Up and about: Kem Chho? Maja maa!

When in Gujarat, indulge like the Gujaratis. Vicky Kaushal savoured dhokla, khandvi, faafda and jalebi during a promotional visit to Ahmedabad yesterday
Pics/Yogen Shah
Dhoom time
Talk about being self-reliant. Esha Deol not only got a jumpstart on her hair and make-up, but also drove to the set to save time. The actor kept her calm while negotiating city traffic even though she was taking the wheel after 16 years
For a cause
Mrunal Thakur spreads awareness on menstrual hygiene
Shining Glory
Disha Patani sent the mercury rising in a lace dress with thigh-high slit
Just in
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon; Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan