Up and about: Kem Chho? Maja maa!

Updated on: 30 May,2023 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

When in Gujarat, indulge like the Gujaratis. Vicky Kaushal savoured dhokla,  khandvi, faafda and jalebi during a promotional visit to Ahmedabad yesterday

Pics/Yogen Shah

Dhoom time


Talk about being self-reliant. Esha Deol not only got a jumpstart on her hair and make-up, but also drove to the set to save time. The actor kept her calm while negotiating city traffic even though she was taking the wheel after 16 years 


For a cause

Mrunal Thakur spreads awareness on menstrual hygiene

Shining Glory

Disha Patani sent the mercury rising in a lace dress with thigh-high slit 

Just in

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon; Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan

