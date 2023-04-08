Breaking News
Disha Patani pens heartwarming wish for 'living legend' Jackie Chan on birthday

Updated on: 08 April,2023 09:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Disha and Jackie Chan worked together in their 2017 film 'Kung Fu Yoga'. The 'Malang' actor portrayed the role of Ashmita, an Indian professor in the flick where Chan played Jack, an archaeology professor

Picture Courtesy/Disha Patani's Instagram account


Bollywood actor Disha Patani on Friday shared a sweet birthday wish for legendary actor Jackie Chan.


Taking to Instagram, Disha dropped throwback pictures from the sets of 'Kung Fu Yoga' where they worked together.



She also shared a picture of Jackie Chan's autograph on her phone cover.


The actor posted the photo of the young 'Drunken Master' star.

 
 
 
 
 
Sharing the pictures and videos, she wrote, "Happy b'day to the living LEGEND. taguu there will never be anyone like you. you've constantly put your life at risk just to entertain us, I'm grateful to have met you and known you as the most beautiful human being!! Keep spreading your love and light and inspiring all of us."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry members chimed in the comment section to wish the birthday boy.

Actress Mouni Roy wrote, "All love err'ything."

Actress Elli AvrRam dropped a comment, "He's the best. last video was so cute!"One of the users wrote, "Happy birthday legend."

Disha and Jackie Chan worked together in their 2017 film 'Kung Fu Yoga'. The 'Malang' actor portrayed the role of Ashmita, an Indian professor in the flick where Chan played Jack, an archaeology professor.

Besides Patani, the action-adventure film also had Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is all set to collaborate with the National award-winning actor Suriya for an upcoming project. Helmed by Siruthai Siva, the film is touted to be a 3D periodic drama and is tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'. The film will be made in 10 languages and in two parts.

Disha will also be seen in producer Karan Johar's next action film 'Yodha' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and in 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

