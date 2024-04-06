Stunned by Disha Patani, the furry little doggo finds it difficult to part ways with the pretty lady
Pics/Yogen Shah
Stunned by Disha Patani, the furry little doggo finds it difficult to part ways with the pretty lady
Papa mere
ADVERTISEMENT
Is Anil Kapoor’s swag at this age leaving daughter Rhea Kapoor in splits?
Just in
Meri wali family: Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah with kids; Badshah is here: Shah Rukh Khan; Kheech meri photo: Yug Devgn; Poo bani parvati: Malaika Arora; Blanket vibes: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja; Always classic: Sangeeta Bijlani