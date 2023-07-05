Up and about: Let’s do the shimmy, girls

With Vidya Balan around, there is hardly a dull moment. Dipannita Sharma and Prajakta Koli join the ever-smiling actor at the press conference of their upcoming film
Pics/Yogen Shah
The many moods of Vidya Balan
ADVERTISEMENT
Just in
Let me pose: Janhvi Kapoor; Not in the mood: AbRam Khan with mom Gauri; Colour me black: Ranveer Singh
Buddha hoga tera baap
No one can beat Anil Kapoor’s swag on or off-screen. Posing for the paparazzi in a bright orange shirt and khaki pants, the man of the hour doesn’t look a day older than 45
Chilling out!
It’s a lazy day for Aditi Rao Hydari as she steps out in baggy jeans, t-shirt, and a messy bun. Still so pretty
Mujhse shaadi Karoge?
Girls showered Kartik Aaryan with flowers, while some proposed by going down on one knee. Kartik graciously accepted all their love, but shaadi? Kabhi nahin