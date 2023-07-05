Breaking News
Mumbai: Central Railway local brushes platform at Mumbra station, detained and delayed
Won't tolerate a single word against my father: Supriya Sule to Ajit Pawar
Mumbai Police trace bag with Rs 42 lakh cash after businessman forgot it in taxi
Maha: Red alert of excessive rainfall in Raigad district for Thursday
Sharad Pawar won't sit at home: Jitendra Awhad
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Lets do the shimmy girls

Up and about: Let’s do the shimmy, girls

Updated on: 06 July,2023 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

With Vidya Balan around, there is hardly a dull moment. Dipannita Sharma and Prajakta Koli join the ever-smiling actor at the press conference of their upcoming film

Up and about: Let’s do the shimmy, girls

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Let’s do the shimmy, girls
x
00:00

The many moods of Vidya Balan


The many moods of Vidya Balan


Just in


Let me pose: Janhvi Kapoor; Not in the mood: AbRam Khan with mom Gauri; Colour me black: Ranveer Singh

Let me pose: Janhvi Kapoor; Not in the mood: AbRam Khan with mom Gauri; Colour me black: Ranveer Singh

Buddha hoga tera baap

Buddha hoga tera baap

No one can beat Anil Kapoor’s swag on or off-screen. Posing for the paparazzi in a bright orange shirt and khaki pants, the man of the hour doesn’t look a day older than 45

Chilling out!

Chilling out!

It’s a lazy day for Aditi Rao Hydari as she steps out in baggy jeans, t-shirt, and a messy bun. Still so pretty

Mujhse shaadi Karoge?

Mujhse shaadi Karoge?

Girls showered Kartik Aaryan with flowers, while some proposed by going down on one knee. Kartik graciously accepted all their love, but shaadi? Kabhi nahin

vidya balan prajakta koli dipannita sharma anil kapoor aditi rao hydari kartik aaryan janhvi kapoor gauri khan abram khan ranveer singh bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK