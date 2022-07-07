Breaking News
Up and about: Make a wish!

Updated on: 07 July,2022 07:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

It couldn’t have been a  better birthday for Shweta Tripathi Sharma, who cut a cake while celebrating the launch of  her upcoming show

Pics/Yogen Shah


To stand out

Ananya Panday’s style game is on point. As she steps out in a floral co-ord outfit and white sneakers, who could stop from turning their head at least twice. We are taking notes


Nothing deters the smile

Not letting the debacle of his latest release affect his mood, Aditya Roy Kapur has seemingly moved on to his next

Staying calm

She was mentally strong and we all saw it. Now, Rhea Chakraborty is trying hard to stay physically strong and prep for her next screen appearance

Moving on

It seems model-social media influencer Erika Packard had to cut her trip to Cape Town short as we hear she was eliminated from an action reality show. The daughter of the yesteryear Bollywood villain Gavin Packard was spotted at a watering hole 

What’s so funny?

Seeing Nushrratt Bharuccha laugh like no one’s watching, we are curious to know what’s making the actor so happy that even her laughter is contagious

Just in

mischief managed: Tejasswi Prakash; Oh so shy!: Shraddha Kapoor; No photos, please: Neha Dhupia with son Gurig; Daddy’s girl: Angad Bedi 
with daughter Mehr

Out of style

When Ranveer Singh dresses up in floral prints, we blame his eccentricity. But what do we tell Rajkummar Rao, who turned up for the promotion of his film in a lavender printed jacket? Sanya Malhotra makes up by turning up in a silver and black ensemble. We like

