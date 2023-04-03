Breaking News
Up and about: Pallo latke

Updated on: 03 April,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team

Top

A heavy Kanjivaram saree, an ornate matha-patti, gajra and an exaggerated pose — on anybody else, it would be over-the-top.  On Rekha, it only adds to her enduring beauty

Up and about: Pallo latke

Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah


Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah


Where’s my hug?



Where’s my hug?


Oops! It looks like Kajol is starved for attention, as Rekha showers love on Nysa Devgn   

Dressed to the nines

Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah

You’d be forgiven for mistaking the event for the Met Gala. From edgy to exquisite, Bollywood stars gave us varied looks on the second day of the inauguration of a cultural centre in the city

Some in, some out

Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah

It’s raining Hollywood stars in Mumbai. While Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem headed out of India on Sunday, Richard Madden was spotted flying in

Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah

Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah

We fly together

Pics/Anurag Ahire, Yogen Shah

The rumoured couple of the moment, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are spotted together at the airport

