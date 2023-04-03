Up and about: Pallo latke

A heavy Kanjivaram saree, an ornate matha-patti, gajra and an exaggerated pose — on anybody else, it would be over-the-top. On Rekha, it only adds to her enduring beauty

Where’s my hug?

Oops! It looks like Kajol is starved for attention, as Rekha showers love on Nysa Devgn

Dressed to the nines

You’d be forgiven for mistaking the event for the Met Gala. From edgy to exquisite, Bollywood stars gave us varied looks on the second day of the inauguration of a cultural centre in the city

Some in, some out

It’s raining Hollywood stars in Mumbai. While Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem headed out of India on Sunday, Richard Madden was spotted flying in

We fly together

The rumoured couple of the moment, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are spotted together at the airport