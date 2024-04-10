Up and about: Papa Ki Pari

At the première of his latest film, Boney Kapoor makes a cute picture with Janhvi even as son Arjun shows up in support
Pics/Yogen Shah
Listen to this article
Up and about: Papa Ki Parix
00:00
Just in
ADVERTISEMENT
Bhai is here: Salman Khan; Plain jane: Karan Johar; Too tired to be woke: Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani; Saree pe Saree: Kangana Ranaut
The Su‘men’
Shekhar Suman and son Adhyayan Suman have a bharat milaap moment during the promotions of their period drama in Delhi
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!