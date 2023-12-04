Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up About Putting up a fight

Up & About: Putting up a fight

Updated on: 04 December,2023 06:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Papped in the midst of an MMA class where mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji were also present, Taimur was a spitting image of grandfather Randhir Kapoor. Pics/Yogen Shah

Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Taimur Khan

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Like mother, like son



Gauri Khan and AbRam


Although sporting casual attire while grabbing a meal at a popular Bandra restaurant, mother-son duo Gauri Khan and AbRam twinned in blue for their day out in the city


Nothing here

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

There wasn’t much to appease the fashion police at a wedding ceremony attended by Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Sara Ali Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari


Aditi Rao Hydari and Sara Ali Khan

Just in

Tejasswi Prakash, Varun Dhawan and Hansika Motwani

Twinkle Khanna and Nitara Khanna

