Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Howdy
<< Back to Elections 2024

Up and about: Howdy!

Updated on: 05 April,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Fashion photographer Sasha Jairam threw a Texas cowboy-themed party on her birthday

Up and about: Howdy!

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Up and about: Howdy!
x
00:00

Howdy!


Fashion photographer Sasha Jairam threw a Texas cowboy-themed party on her birthday. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades turned up in tassel boots and cowboy hats. Don’t miss Abhishek and Karan’s cute attempt to look savage


Just in


Where’s the entourage?: Jyotika; In chill zone: Rajkummar Rao; Oh so Happy: Rakul Preet Singh

Where’s the entourage?: Jyotika; In chill zone: Rajkummar Rao; Oh so Happy: Rakul Preet Singh

Geared for some action?

Geared for some action?

Dressed in black cargo pants, Nushrratt Bharuccha looks action ready. All that’s missing is the gun and the Charlie’s Angels pose

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jacqueline fernandez shibani dandekar arjun rampal Gabriella Demetriades karan tacker abhimanyu dassani abhishek kapoor Rajkummar Rao rakul preet singh nushrat bharucha bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK