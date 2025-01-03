We didn’t know that Raveena Tandon was secretly an art connoisseur. The actor was seen admiring artiste Vishal Sabley’s creations that depict the divinity in women through Goddesses of Indian mythology at Jehangir Art gallery
PicsShadab Khan, Yogen Shah
Just in
ADVERTISEMENT
Colour coordinated: Sharad Kelkar, wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and daughter Kesha; If looks could kill: Salman Khan; Pretty belle: Amyra Dastur
Together, but not together: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari; Always with me: Sreeleela with mom Swarnalatha