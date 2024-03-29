Breaking News
Up and about: Hawaa aane de

Updated on: 29 March,2024 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Only the royal pankha can cool Richa Chadha down as she attends an announcement event for her upcoming series

Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Only the royal pankha can cool Richa Chadha down as she attends an announcement event for her upcoming series. While Aditi Rao Hydari skipped the do, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, and Sonakshi Sinha were dressed to the T


Shweta Bachchan Nanda, spotted outside a salon, is so accustomed to paparazzi around her that she doesn’t even bother to turn around and look anymore

One look at Parineeti Chopra and you know there is mischief on her mind. Or, is that the glares?

