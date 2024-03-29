Only the royal pankha can cool Richa Chadha down as she attends an announcement event for her upcoming series
Pics/Yogen Shah
Only the royal pankha can cool Richa Chadha down as she attends an announcement event for her upcoming series. While Aditi Rao Hydari skipped the do, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, and Sonakshi Sinha were dressed to the T
Just in
Still babe: Alia Bhatt; Break from glam: Tamannaah Bhatia; My body, my rules: Kriti Sanon
Don’t mind me
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, spotted outside a salon, is so accustomed to paparazzi around her that she doesn’t even bother to turn around and look anymore
Chulbul Pari
One look at Parineeti Chopra and you know there is mischief on her mind. Or, is that the glares?