Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Shraddha Kapoor goes makeup free and rocks pink suit

Up and about: Shraddha Kapoor goes makeup-free and rocks pink suit

Updated on: 05 April,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Simplicity of Shraddha Kapoor's pink suit and no-makeup appearance has us captivated

Up and about: Shraddha Kapoor goes makeup-free and rocks pink suit

Pics/Yogen Shah


Simply pretty


Shraddha Kapoor’s simplicity in the pink suit and sans-makeup look has us hooked. What about you?



Dance, and me?


Dance, and me?

Suniel Shetty shows a few disco moves as he unveils a musical play with the cast and crew. 

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor reveals reason behind living her 'childhood dream'

Just in

Just in

Ready, set, go: Nysa Devgn and Take it or leave it: Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Also Read: Hrithik's ‘Fighter’ stunts to be choreographed by mastermind SeYeong Oh

 

shraddha kapoor suniel shetty Nysa Devgn shilpa shetty bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK