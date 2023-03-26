Breaking News
Mumbai: CAG audit report indicts BMC for irregularities
Mumbai: Grant Road killer wanted to murder wife, daughter
Mumbai: City’s first salon run by transgender persons opens at Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Exam centre goof-up hurts MU students
Mumbai: Siddharth Nagar finally gets water after 10 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shraddha Kapoor reveals reason behind living her childhood dream

Shraddha Kapoor reveals reason behind living her 'childhood dream'

Updated on: 26 March,2023 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

With so much love coming her way and hopes riding on her, does Shraddha, whose latest release is 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar', feel the pressure

Shraddha Kapoor reveals reason behind living her 'childhood dream'

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/Yogen Shah


Actress Shraddha Kapoor agrees that there is a "big sense of responsibility" on her shoulders as so much hopes are riding on her when it comes to her performances. She said that it is because of the love she gets from the audiences, who she says is the reason behind living her "childhood dreams".


With so much love coming her way and hopes riding on her, does Shraddha, whose latest release is 'Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar', feel the pressure?



In a conversation with IANS, Shraddha said: "It definitely adds a big sense of responsibility. I feel that I am here to entertain people and I want to keep doing that. I need to be a part of films that will provide that."


Also Read: How Shraddha Kapoor attained the perfect figure for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, secret revealed

The actress added: "So, I take that kind of responsibility and yes, it's also inspiring and all the energy and inspiration comes from the audiences... They are the reason I have been able to live my childhood dream. It does feel like there is pressure and responsibility."

Looking forward, Shraddha has the second installment of the 2018 comedy horror film 'Stree'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

shraddha kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK