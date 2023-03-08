Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link could be ready to use by year-end
Mumbai weather update: Light rain and thunderstorms to continue for next two days
Mumbai: BMC looking for alternatives to underground parking lots
Panic buttons shut down 90 per cent escalators in Mumbai stations
Darshan Solanki Suicide: IIT-B panel says no caste harassment
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shraddha Kapoor gorges on ghevar pooran poli on Holi

Shraddha Kapoor gorges on ghevar, pooran poli on Holi

Updated on: 08 March,2023 08:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram Story, Shraddha dropped a picture in which she is seen smiling brightly as she holds a plate filled with ghevar and pooran poli

Shraddha Kapoor gorges on ghevar, pooran poli on Holi

(Pic courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor/ Instagram)


The celebration of Holi is incomplete without sweets. Keeping this in mind, actress Shraddha Kapoor added a sweet touch to her Holi celebrations by gorging on ghevar and pooran poli.


Taking to Instagram Story, Shraddha dropped a picture in which she is seen smiling brightly as she holds a plate filled with ghevar and pooran poli.



"Ghevar and pooran poli makes my Happy Holi. #TuJhootiMainMakkaar releasing tomorrow," she captioned the post


It's a special Holi for Shraddha as her film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is releasing on March 8.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Reveals Her Wedding Plan At TJMM Promotion

Speaking about his character, Ranbir told ANI, "I felt excited to play this 'makkaar' character in the film. I felt rejuvenated. I am sure this film will entertain the audience and bring smiles to their face."

The film marks Ranbir and Shraddha's collaboration for the first time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

shraddha kapoor holi Holi 2023 bollywood news Entertainment News ranbir kapoor Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK