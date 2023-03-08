Shraddha Kapoor gorges on ghevar, pooran poli on Holi

Taking to Instagram Story, Shraddha dropped a picture in which she is seen smiling brightly as she holds a plate filled with ghevar and pooran poli

The celebration of Holi is incomplete without sweets. Keeping this in mind, actress Shraddha Kapoor added a sweet touch to her Holi celebrations by gorging on ghevar and pooran poli.

"Ghevar and pooran poli makes my Happy Holi. #TuJhootiMainMakkaar releasing tomorrow," she captioned the post

It's a special Holi for Shraddha as her film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is releasing on March 8.

Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Speaking about his character, Ranbir told ANI, "I felt excited to play this 'makkaar' character in the film. I felt rejuvenated. I am sure this film will entertain the audience and bring smiles to their face."

The film marks Ranbir and Shraddha's collaboration for the first time.

