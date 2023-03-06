Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he prefers a fake Instagram account over an official account

During his appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Ranbir confirmed that he is indeed on Instagram but under a fake name and he intends to keep it that way

Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote his upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. He was accompanied by his co-star Anubhav Singh Bassi. On the show, Ranbir was at his candid best, as he spoke to host Kapil Sharma about the film, his personal life, and the film industry, and much more.

One of the often talked about topic regarding Ranbir Kapoor is his presence on social media. While the actor does not have an official account, his peers have always maintained that he has a fake account on Instagram from which he keeps a track on everything. During his appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Ranbir confirmed that he is indeed on Instagram but under a fake name and he intends to keep it that way.

Talking about the reason behind the same, he said, "Social media par aapko ek entertaining personality, ek alag kirdaar nibhana padta hai logo ko entertain karne ka. Aur mujhe ye extra kaam nahi chahiaye life mai. Reels mai naachna padta hai. (On social media, you need to have an entertaining personality and I do not wish to have this extra work in life. You also have to dance on reels)".

"Mera fake account hai. Mere sab jo favourite log hai, you know football, mai aapko bhi follow karta hu, Bassi ko bhi follow karta hu. Mai troll bahut karta hu fake account ke naam se. Nahi mai jhoot bol raha hu. Main officially nahi hu, but mere paas account toh hai. (I have a fake account through which I follow all my favourites including football players, you (Kapil Sharma), and Anubhav Singh Bassi. I troll a lot(laughs). No, no, I am joking. So yes I do have an account but not an official account.)"

Further, Ranbir also reflected on how the industry is no longer as supportive of each other's work as it used to be. "Itna apna pan shayad ab nahi raha iss film industry mai jaha log tyohaar ke waqt ya film release ke waqt ek doosre ko celebrate karte the. I think aaj kal woh zamana nahi raha and we really miss that time where you get that support from everyone in the industry( There is no sense of oneness in the industry anymore. Earlier people would celebrate each other at festivals and during film releases. I think that time no longer exists)," he said.

