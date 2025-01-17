Breaking News
Up and about: Suhana Khan, Sonu Nigam, Navya Naveli Nanda & others

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Up and about: The affable Navya Naveli Nanda caught the attention of both lensmen as well as the gathered crowd when spotted up and about in the city

Pics/Yogen Shah

All eyes on me


The affable Navya Naveli Nanda caught the attention of both lensmen as well as the gathered crowd when spotted up and about in the city


Be Filmy


Makarand Deshpande, Manoj Bajpayee; Vishal Bhardwaj (L), Ram Gopal Varma; Anup Soni; Aditya Srivastava; Bajpayee with Urmila MatondkarMakarand Deshpande, Manoj Bajpayee; Vishal Bhardwaj (L), Ram Gopal Varma; Anup Soni; Aditya Srivastava; Bajpayee with Urmila Matondkar

It isn’t often that Manoj Bajpayee lets down his guard as he did while reuniting with the cast of a film that defined his career

Just in

Suhana Khan; Sonu Nigam; Mahadevan; Yusuf and Irfan Pathan

Calm before the storm

Tejasswi Prakash, Ayesha Jhulka, Rajiv Adatia, and Gaurav Khanna pose for lensmen before prepping to participate in a reality cooking show that has them appease some of the finest chefs of India

