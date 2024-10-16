Up and about: Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha Kaur Weber celebrates her birthday

Folks at the Weber household have their priorities right! Birthday girl Nisha Kaur Weber is ready for some cake, as daddy Daniel is prepped for the cameras
Pics/Yogen Shah, ANI (Ritik Jain), AFP (Sujit Jaiswal)
A whole lot of love
Just in
Nikita Dutta, Mandira Bedi and Wamiqa Gabbi
Eyes on me
Manushi Chhillar proves again that there is nothing she can’t pull off. The actor grabbed attention at a show
De-glam, but good
Raveena Tandon’s minimal make-up look is winning hearts after the actor is spotted at a city restaurant
Fashion gone wrong?
Mrunal Thakur is usually on point with her sartorial choices, however, this athleisure ensemble is far from flattering. Would you agree?
We need us!
Perhaps weary of answering media questions at a promotional do, Kajol and Kriti Sanon chat with one another instead