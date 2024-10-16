Folks at the Weber household have their priorities right! Birthday girl Nisha Kaur Weber is ready for some cake, as daddy Daniel is prepped for the cameras

Pics/Yogen Shah, ANI (Ritik Jain), AFP (Sujit Jaiswal)

Listen to this article Up and about: Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha Kaur Weber celebrates her birthday x 00:00

A whole lot of love

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks at the Weber household have their priorities right! Birthday girl Nisha Kaur Weber is ready for some cake, as daddy Daniel is prepped for the cameras while celebrating the day with Sunny, and their sons

Just in

Nikita Dutta, Mandira Bedi and Wamiqa Gabbi

Eyes on me

Manushi Chhillar proves again that there is nothing she can’t pull off. The actor grabbed attention at a show

De-glam, but good

Raveena Tandon’s minimal make-up look is winning hearts after the actor is spotted at a city restaurant

Fashion gone wrong?

Mrunal Thakur is usually on point with her sartorial choices, however, this athleisure ensemble is far from flattering. Would you agree?

We need us!

Perhaps weary of answering media questions at a promotional do, Kajol and Kriti Sanon chat with one another instead