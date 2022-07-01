Breaking News
Up and about: Take a guess

Updated on: 01 July,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

What do you think these two crew members — caught in the midst of celebrity shenanigans — are telling each other?

Pics/Yogen Shah, PTI


Disha Patani, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara SutariaDisha Patani, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria

Dance with me, Chichi?


Dance with me, Chichi?

We wonder if Swwapnil Joshi is trying to sway Govinda to attempt an Instagram dance reel challenge with him 

Just saying

Just saying

With Fatima Sana Shaikh’s phenomenal acting skills on full display in recent outings, we’re convinced that it’s tough to spot anyone else in a frame that also includes her. But then, we see this!  

Where we at?

Where we at?

Taapsee Pannu appears to have arrived for a round of promotions right after spin class

Getting it right

Getting it right

Raveena Tandon’s monsoon-friendly cropped pants are evidently as chic as they would be functional. Surely, the fashion police would approve

Just in

Basic blacks: Tusshar Kapoor; Style up: Urvashi Rautela; Next sojourn: Sanjay Dutt; Tress talk: Nupur Sanon

Basic blacks: Tusshar Kapoor; Style up: Urvashi Rautela; Next sojourn: Sanjay Dutt; Tress talk: Nupur Sanon

