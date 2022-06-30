'365 days without you,' pens a heartbroken Mandira Bedi on husband Raj Kaushal's death anniversary

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Mandira Bedi

Popular director Raj Kaushal breathed his last on June 30, 2021, and the entire film fraternity paid their last respects to Kaushal's death. Ever since then, his wife Mandira Bedi keeps remembering him through posts and pictures. On his first death anniversary, she shared a note that read- "365 days without you," followed by a broken heart.

A few days after the sudden demise of her husband and former filmmaker Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi reminisced about the 25 years they had spent together with a heartbreaking post in the former's memory. To mark her 23rd wedding anniversary, Mandira took to Instagram and posted a string of images, wherein she can be seen happily posing with her late husband.

Several social media users along with fellow celebrities including Huma Qureshi, Arjun Bijlani, Armaan Malik, Rhea Chakraborty reacted to the post and dropped heart emoticons in the comments section. The funeral was attended by Ashish Chowdhary, Mouni Roy, Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Suri and other Bollywood celebrities.

Raj Kaushal, who had directed films like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo', died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack. Before posting pictures of Raj Kaushal, Mandira deleted her profile icon on Instagram and replaced it with a black screen. For the unversed, Mandira and Raj Kaushal had tied the knot in 1999 and have a son named Vir. In 2020, the two had even adopted a 4-year-old girl and named her Tara.

Raj is survived by his wife Mandira and kids Vir and Tara.

