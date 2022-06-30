Up and about: Tit for tat

His upcoming film’s co-stars return the favour by stuffing gol gappas in Akshay Kumar’s mouth at the song launch

Pics/Yogen Shah

His upcoming film’s co-stars return the favour by stuffing gol gappas in Akshay Kumar’s mouth at the song launch. Guess he can’t complain since he started it first

The humble selfie

Kartik Aaryan’s fandom is definitely not limited to girls. Kids seem to take a fancy to the actor just the same

Southern swag

With Bollywood waking up to Allu Arjun’s allure on the big screen, the actor seems to have upped his fashion quotient

Coffee date



Since their shoot diary leaves them with no time to spare, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari sneak in a quick coffee date before heading in different directions

Riverdale promise

Taking a cue from their seniors, the next gen — Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan — have begun their prep to play Betty and Veronica respectively. Well, they’ve almost got the look down, now let’s wait for the acting

Girls just wanna have some fun

Ringing in her birthday a day earlier, Avika Gor joins forces with best friend-Telugu actor Tejaswi Madivada for a night in town

Honing that craft

Being Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter may have its pressure, but Saiee seems unperturbed as she heads to class to hone her Kathak skills

Yay or nay?

Sanya Malhotra, who is usually on point with her dressing, is spotted in a bubblegum pink dress. This Barbie look just doesn’t appeal to us

Also Read: It's a schedule wrap for Akshay Kumar on sets of 'Selfiee'