Up and about: Tit for tat

Updated on: 30 June,2022 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

His upcoming film’s co-stars return the favour by stuffing gol gappas in Akshay Kumar’s mouth at the song launch

Pics/Yogen Shah


His upcoming film’s co-stars return the favour by stuffing gol gappas in Akshay Kumar’s mouth at the song launch. Guess he can’t complain since he started it first

Kartik Aaryan’s fandom is definitely not limited to girls. Kids seem to take a fancy to the actor just the same

With Bollywood waking up to Allu Arjun’s allure on the big screen, the actor seems to have upped his fashion quotient

Since their shoot diary leaves them with no time to spare, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari sneak in a quick coffee date before heading in different directions

Taking a cue from their seniors, the next gen — Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan — have begun their prep to play Betty and Veronica respectively. Well, they’ve almost got the look down, now let’s wait for the acting

Ringing in her birthday a day earlier, Avika Gor joins forces with best friend-Telugu actor Tejaswi Madivada for a night in town

Being Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter may have its pressure, but Saiee seems unperturbed as she heads to class to hone her Kathak skills

Sanya Malhotra, who is usually on point with her dressing, is spotted in a bubblegum pink dress. This Barbie look just doesn’t appeal to us

