Up and about: Tu bhi humble, main bhi humble

Dressed in a veshti at the première of his Hollywood film, Dhanush seems to be asking Vicky Kaushal on why he didn’t opt for a traditional outfit as well
Pics/Pradeep Dhivar, Yogen Shah
Bada bachcha
Despite having just welcomed his son into the world, Haarsh Limbachiyaa didn’t forget the other baby in his life — Bharti Singh. The duo is seen fawning over each other on the set of a show
Just in
Why so glum, chum?: Disha Patani; Quit oversized jersey: Arjun Kapoor
Matching, matching
While they definitely didn’t match their outfits on purpose, it was surprising to catch Randeep Hooda, Jacqueline Fernandez and Alaya F in shades of black
Always so pretty
Put her in a jumpsuit or an oversized t-shirt and track pants, Janhvi Kapoor turns out stylish either way. Do you agree?
Umar ka takaza
Shaving his beard has taken a few years off Vijay Deverakonda’s face. Guess it makes the 33-year-old the perfect candidate to be paired opposite 23-year-old Ananya Panday
Mile sur mera tumhara
Pankaj Udhas jams with singers Rekha Bhardwaj, Anup Jalota, and Sudeep Banerji as they announce a ghazal collaboration