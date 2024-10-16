Up and about: Twinkle Khanna celebrates Diwali with school kids

It’s impossible to not feel the joy when you are around kids. Ringing in Diwali festivities early, Twinkle Khanna is all smiles as she poses with school children at an event
Twinkle Khanna
Celebrations are a must
Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat are on cloud nine as they have much to celebrate. We also spotted Radhika Madan and comedian Sumukhi Suresh join the bash
All for comfort
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all for fashion, but not at the cost of her comfort. We are digging her denim ensemble, especially the flared pants that are back in fashion
Chalo chale
It’s back to the norm for Natasa Stankovic, who has been in the news for apparently dating Elvish Yadav, after her divorce. While the world gossips about her choices, nothing seems to bother Natasa. Way to go, girl!
Lead the way
Giorgia Andriani is hoping her furry friend either leads the way or at least stops halting and sniffing at everything.
Just in
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Khan, Jeh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas