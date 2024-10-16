Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: IMD announces end of southwest monsoon
Exclusive: Dosti with Salman Khan motive behind Baba Siddique’s murder, says Mumbai Crime Branch
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: State to vote on Nov 20 in single phase
Mumbai Coastal Road traffic woes persist despite signal adjustments
Mumbai: Congestion at Malad station a major issue, say rail commuters
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Twinkle Khanna celebrates Diwali with school kids

Up and about: Twinkle Khanna celebrates Diwali with school kids

Updated on: 17 October,2024 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

It’s impossible to not feel the joy when you are around kids. Ringing in Diwali festivities early, Twinkle Khanna is all smiles as she poses with school children at an event

Up and about: Twinkle Khanna celebrates Diwali with school kids

Twinkle Khanna

Listen to this article
Up and about: Twinkle Khanna celebrates Diwali with school kids
x
00:00

Celebrations are a must



Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat are on cloud nine as they have much to celebrate. We also spotted Radhika Madan and comedian Sumukhi Suresh join the bash


All for comfort

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all for fashion, but not at the cost of her comfort. We are digging her denim ensemble, especially the flared pants that are back in fashion

Chalo chale

It’s back to the norm for Natasa Stankovic, who has been in the news for apparently dating Elvish Yadav, after her divorce. While the world gossips about her choices, nothing seems to bother Natasa. Way to go, girl!

Lead the way

Giorgia Andriani is hoping her furry friend either leads the way or at least stops halting and sniffing at everything.

Just in

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Khan, Jeh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

twinkle khanna Ananya Panday Vihaan Samat samantha ruth prabhu Natasa Stankovic Giorgia Andriani Kareena Kapoor priyanka chopra taimur ali khan bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK