Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Varun Dhawan share a candid moment at the city airport
Pics/Yogen Shah
Listen to this article
Up and about: Varun Dhawan touches Shekhar Kapur's feet at airportx
00:00
Just in
ADVERTISEMENT
Nushrratt Bharuccha and Akshay Kumar
Like dad
In stark contrast to other star kids who’ve been putting on glamorous fronts ahead of their acting debuts, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid has been winning hearts due to his “relatable” personality. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, does it?
"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!