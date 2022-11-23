×
Up and about: Wolfie, look here

Updated on: 23 November,2022 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

At a special screening of his action comedy, Varun Dhawan was thronged by fans for a selfie. However, Varun seemed a tad distracted. Who are you looking for, Pappu?

Pics/Ashish Rane, Yogen Shah


Got it all


Hair: check Coffee: check Smile: check Paparazzi: check Suhana Khan is ready to go


Cultivating taste

Gauri Khan takes son AbRam for a special lunch treat post his game in school. While treats usually entail sweets and junk food, it seems like Gauri is trying to inculcate a taste for Japanese cuisine in her youngest

Just in

Oh that smile!: Shehnaaz Kaur Gill; OG couple: Pankaj Kapur with wife Supriya Pathak; Style baby: Mrunal Thakur; Kissie for hooman: Parag Tyagi with Shefali Jariwala; Ready for bed: Ranveer Singh

I’m always punctual

The man with an inbuilt clock and an eagerness to reach everywhere before time, Akshay Kumar was seen in town for a shoot. Wonder how he beat the traffic

Say a few words

Tejaswini Pandit is engaged in conversation with MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the trailer launch of her upcoming series. It seems that the politico’s witty words left Tejaswini in splits

Special blessing

While he may have several birthday parties through the day, Kartik Aaryan doesn’t skip his visit to Siddhivinayak temple as he turns 32. Fans later thronged the actor outside his house with cakes and flowers

