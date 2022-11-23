Up and about: Wolfie, look here

At a special screening of his action comedy, Varun Dhawan was thronged by fans for a selfie. However, Varun seemed a tad distracted. Who are you looking for, Pappu?
Pics/Ashish Rane, Yogen Shah
Got it all
Hair: check Coffee: check Smile: check Paparazzi: check Suhana Khan is ready to go
Cultivating taste
Gauri Khan takes son AbRam for a special lunch treat post his game in school. While treats usually entail sweets and junk food, it seems like Gauri is trying to inculcate a taste for Japanese cuisine in her youngest
Just in
Oh that smile!: Shehnaaz Kaur Gill; OG couple: Pankaj Kapur with wife Supriya Pathak; Style baby: Mrunal Thakur; Kissie for hooman: Parag Tyagi with Shefali Jariwala; Ready for bed: Ranveer Singh
I’m always punctual
The man with an inbuilt clock and an eagerness to reach everywhere before time, Akshay Kumar was seen in town for a shoot. Wonder how he beat the traffic
Say a few words
Tejaswini Pandit is engaged in conversation with MNS chief Raj Thackeray at the trailer launch of her upcoming series. It seems that the politico’s witty words left Tejaswini in splits
Special blessing
While he may have several birthday parties through the day, Kartik Aaryan doesn’t skip his visit to Siddhivinayak temple as he turns 32. Fans later thronged the actor outside his house with cakes and flowers