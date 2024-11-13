Kartik Aaryan has clearly nowhere to run as Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Vidya Balan catch Rooh Baba before he heads to celebrate the success of his recent film
Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Vidya Balan
Proud moment
ADVERTISEMENT
Kartik’s parents Manish and Mala Tiwari can’t be more proud of their son as he celebrates the success of his film. Director Anees Bazmee and Triptii Dimri join in the revelry
On the go
After putting his flat up for rent, Shahid Kapoor is raring to go. Wonder if the actor has found a new home for him and the family
So simple
Out for the evening, Sara Tendulkar donned a white shirt and jeans. We always love the classics
Just in
Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonam Bajwa
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda