Kartik Aaryan has clearly nowhere to run as Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Vidya Balan catch Rooh Baba before he heads to celebrate the success of his recent film

Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Vidya Balan

Listen to this article Up & About: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit celebrate success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 x 00:00

Proud moment

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartik’s parents Manish and Mala Tiwari can’t be more proud of their son as he celebrates the success of his film. Director Anees Bazmee and Triptii Dimri join in the revelry

On the go

After putting his flat up for rent, Shahid Kapoor is raring to go. Wonder if the actor has found a new home for him and the family

So simple

Out for the evening, Sara Tendulkar donned a white shirt and jeans. We always love the classics

Just in

Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonam Bajwa

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda