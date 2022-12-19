Breaking News
Up & about: Watcha think, Bachchan?

Updated on: 19 December,2022 09:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma put their kabaddi skills on display to perhaps secure a spot on Abhishek’s team. Pics/Yogen Shah, PTI

Up & about: Watcha think, Bachchan?

Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma



Still got it




Who apart from Hrithik Roshan could look so gorgeous even under a mask? The actor spent the weekend catching a film with his kids, Hridhaan and Hrehaan in the city

Nope

Bhumi Pednekar turned out to be the biggest fashion disappointment this week

Pick a better film, Dad!

Is Nitara not convinced about father Akshay Kumar’s choice when heading out on a movie date with him over the weekend?

Just in

Shilpa Shetty, Samisha, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar

Mallika Sherawat and Harman Baweja

