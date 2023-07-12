Breaking News
Up and about: With this!

Updated on: 12 July,2023 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

How does Sherlyn Chopra handle excess baggage at the airport?

Up and about: With this!

Pics/Yogen Shah

Up and about: With this!
Rashmika Mandanna, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, John Abraham and Deepika PadukoneRashmika Mandanna, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, John  Abraham and Deepika Padukone


We presume Sherlyn Chopra was showing the paparazzi how she’d handle excess baggage at the airport


Say Nothing, but say yes

Say Nothing, but say yes

Could happy faces be the testimony of probable collaborations? While buzz about a Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer did the rounds after she was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, netizens were convinced that Karan Kundrra — seen at Mukesh Chhabra’s office — had bagged a new project too

Quite a handful!

Quite a handful!

Esha Deol’s furry little friend seamlessly stole the spotlight when papped by lensmen outside a pet clinic. Deol was previously a pet-mom to her now-deceased dog, Snoopy

Fuel for the fire

Fuel for the fire

We’d love to have a dekko at the meals that Sara Ali Khan whisks away from a Bandra restaurant to see what fuels her high-octane exercise regimen. May we, Sara?

Yaha bhi hoga, wahan bhi hoga

Yaha bhi hoga, wahan bhi hoga

Perhaps unwilling to encounter lensmen who trail him and girlfriend Malaika Arora all around, Arjun Kapoor looked rather weary when seen outside Sanjay Kapoor’s home

