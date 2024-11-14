Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai: Poor connectivity, worse air and gridlocks plague Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai: The digital wall blocking cyber cops
Gorai dismembered body: Fish vendor kills minor sister’s boyfriend, dumps pieces in paint drums
Maharashtra elections 2024: Uddhav and Shinde Sena battle it out in Andheri East
Maharashtra elections 2024: Only mobile phones allowed at PM Modi's rally in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > On Childrens day Urmila Matondkar shares childhood pics and a special note for Gulzar

On Children's day, Urmila Matondkar shares childhood pics and a special note for Gulzar

Updated on: 14 November,2024 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Bollywood actress and politician Urmila Matondkar who started her acting career as a child has shared some of her childhood photos on the occasion of Children's Day

On Children's day, Urmila Matondkar shares childhood pics and a special note for Gulzar

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
On Children's day, Urmila Matondkar shares childhood pics and a special note for Gulzar
x
00:00

On the occasion of Children's Day on Thursday, actress and politician Urmila Matondkar shared a string of her childhood pictures. She also said that each kid in India is indebted to the timeless almost ethereal song “Lakdi Ki Kathi” by renowned lyricist Gulzar.  


Urmila took Instagram, where she shared a reel video featuring all her childhood pictures. Some even featured actors Naseeruddin Shah and Rekha. The last was Urmila all grown up posing with Gulzar.


She wrote: “Keep the child inside you alive, safe n blessed always!! Well easier said than done na..


Here are my few tips for it. Be less judgmental… Love without fear… Embrace your own vulnerability n protect it…And above all love n forgive yourself… #happychidernsday folks”

“PS- Don’t miss the last n most precious picture with the man to whom each child in India is indebted to for this timeless almost ethereal song.. Gulzarsaab.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)

The song "Lakdi Ki Kathi" is from the 1983 movie “Masoom”. The track, which is sung by Gauri Bapat, Gurpreet Kaur and Vanita Mishra, was picturised on Urmila Matondkar and Jugal Hansraj.

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the drama film is an adaptation of the 1980 Erich Segal novel “Man, Woman and Child”, which was also adapted into a Malayalam movie “Olangal” and an American movie “Man, Woman and Child.”

The film stars Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles along with Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey. It features Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana and Urmila as child actors.

It was in 1977 with “Karm”, when Urmila made her debut as a child. She was later seen in films such as Narsimha, 'Rangeela', 'Judaai', 'Satya', 'Jungle', 'Antham', 'Gaayam', 'Indian', 'Kaun?', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Bhoot', 'Ek Hasina Thi' and 'Pinjar'.

Urmila's last movie was in 2014 with “Ajoba”, a Marathi film where she played the role of Purva Rao. She also made a special appearance in the 2018 black comedy-drama Blackmail.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

urmila matondkar gulzar Children`s Day childrens day bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK