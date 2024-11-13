The antics of our beloved animated characters and their best pals is a trip down nostalgia road for us adults and an opportunity for children of today to learn the true definition of friendship

Children’s Day, much like festivities, evokes the child within each one of us. The soothing atmosphere of joy and innocence takes over as we attempt to connect with our inner child and with kids around us. While there are many such activities one could plan to spend this day, revisiting our favourite animated films and favourite characters from them would be the perfect way to celebrate the child within. The antics of our beloved animated characters and their best pals is a trip down nostalgia road for us adults and an opportunity for children of today to learn the true definition of friendship. This Children’s Day, here are five pairs from the world of animated films that you should revisit to celebrate the day.

1. Moana and Maui - Moana 2

Moana and Maui are amongst the greatest friendship duos in the world of animation with their friendship being admired by fans worldwide. While they did take time to understand one another, Maui assisted Moana in his own way, teaching her how to properly voyage and read the stars in the sky. Together they conquered many feats. Audiences can rejoice as Moana and Maui will unite once again in the much anticipated sequel Moana 2 releasing on 29th November 2024 in cinemas, in English and Hindi as the duo unite for another fun adventure!

2. Mufasa and Taka - Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa and Taka’s early friendship is that of innocence and bonding which will be seen in the upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King releasing in India on 20th December 2024. Mufasa, an adopted cub, meets Taka and the two remain inseparable for the early journey of the film as they play along one another. Kids will love watching the duo together in the film. What makes Mufasa: The Lion King more fun is the fact that Shah Rukh Khan and his family will dub the Hindi version of the film while Mahesh Babu will share his voiceover for the Telugu cut.

3. Manny, Diego, and Sid - Ice Age

The Ice Age franchise introduces us to Manny, a woolly mammoth, Diego, a smilodon, and Sid, a giant ground sloth. The most unlikeliest of pairs, each member of this trio have different interests but come together for the right cause as they did in the film to reunite a human baby, Roshan, with his family. Kids love watching them together as they are funny, joyous, and most importantly spread the message of togetherness and uniting for the right reasons.

4. Lilo and Stitch - Lilo & Stitch

Lilo and Stitch are true partners in crime. They are always there for one another in difficult times and encourage each other to succeed. Their understanding towards each other is what makes this friendship unbreakable and kids love watching the two of them together. They teach the true definition of friendship and loyalty and continue to remain amongst the favourite duos in the history of animated films.

5. Carl & Russell - Up

Friendships can come to be of different ages, what matters is understanding towards one another and that is beautifully explained in the movie Up. Carl, an old man who is lonely and sad after he lost his wife, is on a mission to fulfil her final wish.He then meets a young boy, Russell, who wishes to assist him on this journey in lieu of a final merit badge for helping a senior citizen. Throughout this movie, Russell unknowingly teaches Carl to embrace life, so that he can enjoy his adventure. The two make a cute friendship that has been loved by fans and critics alike, across the world.