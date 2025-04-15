Urvashi Rautela briefly shared and then deleted a fan comment comparing her song Sorry Bol favourably to Tamannaah Bhatia’s Nasha, sparking criticism on Reddit

Urvashi Rautela recently featured in the song Touch Kiya from the Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat. Days after its release, the special number Nasha from the upcoming film Raid 2 was unveiled, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia impressing audiences with her dance moves. Both Urvashi and Tamannaah previously garnered praise for their songs Dabidi Dibidi and Aaj Ki Raat, respectively.

Urvashi had been sharing audience reactions to her new song Sorry Bol on her Instagram Stories. On Monday, she shared a fan comment from the YouTube video of Sorry Bol that read, “This song is far better than Nasha.” However, she later deleted the post. Despite the deletion, screenshots of the story surfaced on Reddit, sparking discussion among users.

Taking a dig at Urvashi, one Reddit user wrote, “How could she not do so? Being the youngest, most beautiful woman in the world, she has certain responsibilities — to always emerge as the first person to appreciate herself every time a new work of hers is released.” Another added, “First lady to be blatantly arrogant,” while a third pointed out, “Not her first time—y’all are forgetting when she shaded Kiara by name when Game Changer bombed.”

About Sorry Bol

The track features Urvashi Rautela alongside the villainous duo Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh. Urvashi sets the dance floor on fire in a red lehenga with moves choreographed by Jaani Master. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Shahid Mallya, with lyrics by Kumaar and music by Thaman S, the high-energy track is expected to be a chartbuster.

About Nasha

Composed by White Noise Collective, Nasha is a high-octane dance number. Tamannaah Bhatia brings elegance and power to the track with her electrifying performance. Sung by Jasmin Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, and Divya Kumar with lyrics by Jaani, the song promises infectious energy and magnetic appeal.

Tamannaah shared, “There’s something magnetic about Nasha—the rhythm, the energy, the vibe—everything just comes together seamlessly. It’s bold, it’s infectious, and it’s got that undeniable groove.”