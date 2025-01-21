While reacting to the viral bathroom video, Urvashi Rautela has shared that the clip was circulated online only after taking permission from her

Urvashi Rautela has been in the headlines for her controversial remarks that she made in the recent past. In 2024, a video of the actress was widely circulated on social media, showing her in a bathroom. Now, reacting to the viral video, she has shared that the clip was circulated online only after taking permission from her. She also stated that it was a clip from her film, and the producers had requested her to allow them to leak it.



In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, she revealed that the Ghuspaithiya makers approached her crying and explaining how their film lacked in several aspects and that they were in desperate need to create a buzz. She further revealed, "Unko kuch debt aa gaya tha, aur kuch udhari wagairah mein (They had some debt and were caught up in loans and such). They had to let go of their land and all. Woh sadak pe aane wale the (They were on the verge of being out on the streets). And so, they came and discussed it with my business manager, head, and all."

She further continued and shared, "And then, they took our permission ki woh movie ka scene tha, kuch aisa special nahi kiya tha humne. Woh movie ka hi scene tha. Toh un makers ka yeh ek request thi ki kya hum isko pehle leak out kar sakte hain. And it was sort of awareness also ki ladkiyon ko have to be careful (It was a scene from the movie; it wasn’t something special we had done. It was part of the movie itself. The makers requested if they could release it early. It was also intended to create awareness, especially for girls to be cautious)."

Urvashi Rautela has been a part of the industry for a long time now. The actress made her acting debut with the Hindi film Singh Saab the Great. Since then, Urvashi has appeared in several movies, including Hate Story 4, Sanam Re, Kaabil, Hate Story 4, and Pagalpanti, to name a few. Her recent film is JNU: Jahangir National University. She was recently in the news for her film Daku Maharaj.