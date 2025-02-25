In the video, Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a shiny, custom-made mini dress. As per her caption, the dress is studded with real diamonds

Urvashi Rautela & Orry

Urvashi Rautela turns a year older today. The actress, who has been making headlines for her recently released film Daaku Maharaaj, celebrated her birthday with social media sensation Orry in Dubai. Urvashi took to her Instagram and shared a video of her dancing with Orry to her recently released song Dabidi Dibidi. The duo can be seen full of energy, enjoying and celebrating the actress' special day.

Urvashi & Orry dance to Dabidi Dibidi

In the video that Urvashi has shared on Instagram, Orry can be seen twerking as Urvashi does the Dabidi Dibidi step on him. Urvashi is seen wearing a shiny, custom-made mini dress. As per her caption, the dress is studded with real diamonds. The strapless dress looked stunning on Urvashi, and she paired it with giant earrings. Urvashi left her hair open in loose curls and applied shiny makeup. What stole our hearts was the glittery eyeshadow she wore.

While Urvashi slayed in a shimmering dress, Orry looked smart in a black-and-white T-shirt. The duo was later seen hugging each other. While sharing the video, Urvashi captioned it, "CUSTOM REAL DIAMOND BIRTHDAY DRESS #BIRTHDAY #BASH #DABIDIDIBIDI TAKES OVER MIDDLE EAST 🇦🇪"

As Urvashi dropped the video, fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, "Orry looks really happy!!! This looks really fun, and wherever I go, I hear this song. It’s now one of my favorite songs to dance to. Watching you both, it looks like so much fun. This is something I would have loved to party to!" Another fan commented, "Happy Birthday, God bless you." A third comment read, "Dear @urvashirautela, I wish you abundant happiness and love ❤️ May all your dreams turn into reality. Happy birthday to one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known."

Urvashi Rautela's fee for Daaku Maharaaj

According to a report in ET Now, Urvashi Rautela charged Rs 3 crore for her three-minute performance in the film. This is equivalent to charging Rs 1 crore per minute. The actress, who has over 73 million followers on Instagram, largely earns from her influencer profile. She reportedly has a net worth of Rs 236 crore.