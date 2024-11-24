What makes her the perfect addition to the line-up of younger artistes set to perform at NH7 Weekender? According to Usha Uthup, it is her ability to treat the “young generation like you would your contemporaries”

Usha Uthup. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Listen to this article Usha Uthup: 'When they see me sing Skyfall in a sari, they wonder how I handle it' x 00:00

For Usha Uthup, the opportunity to be part of NH7 Weekender was special owing to the diverse lineup that she was set to join. “The variety that will be seen and the passion with which it has been created motivated me to be part of it. This is the opportunity to get music lovers from across the country to listen to good music, and not everyone would like the same kind of music,” says the veteran, who will join musicians like Amit Trivedi, King, Raftaar, and Dhvani Bhanushali, among others, at the December festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uthup’s name inarguably appears to be a seamless fit among a lineup of younger composers owing to her ability to strike a chord with listeners across generations. She credits the knowledge she receives from her grandchildren on the music tastes of the young generation, as well as her own ability to speak their language, for her popularity among them. “When they see me sing Skyfall in a sari, or sing songs like Ramba ho and Shaan [Doston se pyaar kiya], they wonder how I handle it. Because I’ve been a nightclub singer, it comes to me naturally. Then, I also render [English] songs like Miley Cyrus’s Flowers, which my daughter insists I should sing. So, my family keeps me grounded. Today, [singers] should be grounded to listen to what children are saying because the kids will teach you what you ought to know. The younger generation considers me as their elder sister, mother, aunt, or grandmother. It doesn’t matter, because after a point, once they hear the music, they forget everything. I talk their language. I don’t look down upon them or speak to them [without respect]. I treat them like I do my contemporaries. And that’s important when you want to be part of their lives.”

Uthup may not be an avid consumer of English music, but she adheres to the suggestions of her grandchildren when it comes to selecting songs for her shows. “I also listen to music on YouTube and pick songs that I think our band could perform well. [Music by] Daft Punk is like that. [Their music has] also won the Grammy Award. These things matter when it comes to song selection.”