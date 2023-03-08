Vaani Kapoor shines as lone Indian invitee at Paris Fashion week's Peter Dundas show!

Vaani Kapoor, the stunning Bollywood actress known for her fashion-forward choices, stood out as the sole Indian invitee to Peter Dundas' exceptional show at Paris Fashion Week!

Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

She continues to charm fashion critics and admirers with her impeccable fashion sense. Notably, her affinity for white hues remains a distinctive aspect of her outfit choices.

She continues to charm fashion critics and admirers with her impeccable fashion sense. Notably, her affinity for white hues remains a distinctive aspect of her outfit choices.

Actress Vaani Kapoor revealed this information through her social media as she uploaded images from the headline grabbing fashion show! She wrote, “Dundas you beut! What a show! ️ Pleasure to discover your world up close!! @peter_dundas @dundasworld #ParisFashionWeek”

Born in Norway, Dundas studied at Parsons in New York. He has worked with fashion stalwarts like Jean Paul Gaultier, Emilio Pucci, Emanuel Ungaro & Roberto Cavalli. He then launched his eponymous label, Dundas, which made its debut on Beyoncé at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Apart from Beyoncé, Dundas has styled global icons like Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrows, Kylie Minogue, Alessandra Ambrosio, Megan Fox, Ciara, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, to name a few!

A regular at the Met gala, Dundas, in March 2019, became the proud recipient of Visionary Award for 2020 by the prestigious Art of Elysium. He is considered one of the most disruptive and powerful voices in global fashion today!

Vaani Kapoor has worked with various actors from Bollywood in movies like Shamshera, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Bell Bottom, War, Befikre, and others.

Vaani Kapoor's most recent film appearance was in YRF's Shamshera, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film was directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra. Shamshera was praised for its action sequence and the performances of the lead actors. It was Yash Raj Film's best period action film up to that point.