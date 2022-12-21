Have you heard? Show time for Vaani Kapoor

Have you heard?

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is heading out to the US today. She is set to kick off her maiden multi-city tour, which will be headlined by her. The actor will perform to her hit tracks at popular venues in Dallas, Atlanta and New Jersey. She is said to have tweaked and rehearsed her moves to get audiences grooving with her to dance numbers like Fitoor (Shamshera), Ghungroo (War), Nashe si chadh gayi (Befikre), Sakhiyaan (Bell Bottom), among others. “As an actor, one always looks forward to doing such tours because I have been fascinated by how some of the biggest stars of our country have enthralled audiences at packed venues in several cities,” shares Vaani. She adds, “The Hindi film industry is hugely loved by people across the globe. Our songs and dances, which are intrinsic to our culture and unique to our films, have a massive fan-following.” Considering herself fortunate to have been a part of some chartbusters in her career so far, Vaani adds, “It seems so surreal. I’m still pinching myself that I have, as an actor, got the opportunity to entertain people across the world!”

Holiday at home

While many actors are flying to exotic locales to ring in the new year, Ayushmann Khurrana is going to Chandigarh to spend quality time with family. Celebrating Diwali and the year-end festivities at home gives him an opportunity to indulge in the delicacies his mother prepares, he reveals. Ayushmann, a self-confessed foodie, says, “My mom and my mother-in-law spoil me with my favourite dishes. It is tough for me to decide what I want to eat each day. Right from rajma-chawal to sarson ka saag, from makki ki roti to pinni and gaajar ka halwa — I like to eat all the delicacies that they make because they are divine.”

Let the games begin

Ajay Devgn wrapped up the Uttar Pradesh schedule of his next directorial venture, Bholaa, earlier this week. Back in town, the actor-filmmaker was spotted at the Jamnabai Narsee campus yesterday. Ajay was the chief guest for the sports meet that saw the participation of over 1,000 students from 54 schools across Mumbai. Besides interacting with some students, Ajay cheered on for the young participants, and celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship with them. The actor, who presented trophies and medals to the students, said, “It is truly insightful to be a part of this special day and witness the spirit, hard work and love for the sport by these wonderful children.”

New year, new beginnings

After some back and forth, director duo Raj-DK’s Indian version of Citadel, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha, is ready to roll. Russo Brothers announced the commencement of the action thriller series with a picture of Varun. Alongside, they wrote, “We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe. The local original spy series will start filming in January 2023.”

London calling

Over the weekend, Sara Ali Khan wrapped up the shoot of Ae Watan Mere Watan, a period drama set against the backdrop of the 1942 Quit India Movement. Barely a couple of days later, she headed to London. Not for a year-end holiday, but to begin filming her next, Mission Eagle. Helmed by Jagan Shakti, the movie stars Tiger Shroff opposite her. Like the leading man, Sara will showcase her action prowess in this thriller that promises never-seen-before action set-pieces. The makers are currently finalising an actor to play the antagonist, and will make an announcement soon.

On a hat-trick

After playing cop Meera Deshmukh in Drishyam 2, Tabu will be seen donning the khaki uniform in two more films — Kuttey and Bholaa. Interestingly, in both movies, the character was originally written for a male actor. At the trailer launch of Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey yesterday, she shared, “Actually, this character was written for a male actor, and then it was eventually tweaked for me. It was challenging and fun to play this part.” In Kaithi, the 2019 Tamil hit of which Bholaa is an adaptation, the character of the cop is played by Narain. It has been reimagined for Tabu in the Hindi remake.

Getting his priorities right

It is known that producer Dinesh Vijan is building a horror comedy universe that began with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree (2018). The producer followed it up with Roohi (2021) starring Janhvi Kapoor, and the recent Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. The universe was to be expanded with Munjha, starring Vicky Kaushal, and a vampire flick with Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha. The buzz around town is that the two projects have been deferred. Munjha, initially slated to start early 2023, will now roll only after Stree 2 is complete. Meanwhile, Ayushmann-Samantha’s movie has been pushed to next year. For now, the producer’s priority is the second edition of Stree.

