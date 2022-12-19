Have you heard? Alizeh finalises her next movie

Vikas Bahlhas reportedly finalised Salman Khan’s niece, and Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter, Alizeh, for his new film. It is said to be an adaptation of the 2014 French-Belgian comedy-drama, La Famille Belier, and is one of Bahl’s dream subjects

Alizeh Agnihotri

Never mind that Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye sank without a trace, the director is set to begin work on his new film soon. Even as he is readying the Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon-starrer Ganapath for release, the filmmaker has reportedly finalised Salman Khan’s niece, and Alvira and Atul Agnihotri’s daughter, Alizeh, for the project. It is said to be an adaptation of the 2014 French-Belgian comedy-drama, La Famille Belier, and is one of Bahl’s dream subjects. He was reportedly planning the remake for six years. The Hindi adaptation, being produced by Atul and Reliance Entertainment, will be presented by Salman. The director has reworked the screenplay, keeping the Indian audiences’ sensibilities in mind. Alizeh steps into the shoes of Louane Emera, who played the role of a 16-year-old girl, the only member who can hear in her deaf family. This will mark Alizeh’s second offering. She is set to make her acting debut with a yet-untitled film that is being helmed by National Award winner Soumendra Padhi.

Teaming up with the best

Arjun Kapoor is excited about Kuttey’s trailer that releases this week. After all, Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasmaan’s directorial debut has the actor share screen space with Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Radhika Madan. Arjun, who plays a cop in the black comedy, says, “Movies like Kuttey add to the learning curve for any actor, and I think I have honed my skills with the best actors of our country. I’m eagerly waiting to see people’s response to the film’s trailer.”

Space out!

Uh oh, it looks like Taapsee Pannu’s equation with the paparazzi is souring of late. Some weeks ago, she got miffed with the lensmen for questioning her tardiness at an event. Recently, during the promotions for Blurr, she pointed out her issues with photographers who don’t respect boundaries. During a media interaction last week, Taapsee asserted that just because she doesn’t surround herself by bodyguards, it doesn’t give the paps the liberty to intrude her private space. She reiterated, “If I’m arrogant to ask for basic human respect of space, then please call me arrogant, but I will not try to sugar-coat it and be a good girl because I’m in front of a camera.”

Before going into the ring

Even though his film with director Kabir Khan is slated to begin after eight months, Kartik Aaryan has begun prepping for it. The actor apparently plays a boxer in the movie that is based on a real story. Since the character sports a chiselled build, Kartik is training intensely with Rahul Bhatt to attain the required frame. The trainer previously worked with Aamir Khan for his wrestler act in Dangal. We can’t wait to see Kartik’s transformation.

Dutt’s wild ways

Whenever Sanjay Dutt is in Rajasthan, he heads out for a safari. The actor-producer, who is shooting in the desert state, had a weekend off. So along with his distributor-exhibitor friend Raj Bansal, he drove off into the forests to marvel at the rich wildlife.

Sharing a picture of himself clicking away, Sanju wrote, “Visited the beautifully preserved Jhalana for some leopard sightings. Nothing like spending some quality time amongst nature and wildlife.” Sharing a few more pictures, he added, “With my brother and family Raj Bansal, who took me to the beautiful Jhalana.”

Wrapping up soon

About a year since Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 went on floors, the shooting is set to complete this month. Over two decades since the release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which became a blockbuster, director Anil Sharma is taking the story of Tara Singh and Sakeena ahead. Sharma’s son Utkarsh, who played the lead couple’s son Jeete in the 2001 offering, plays the grown-up version of the character. While filming kicked off in the chilly weather of Pahalgam last December, it will wrap up in the pleasant climes of Ahmednagar this month. Sonakshi Sinha’s actor-brother Luv plays a pivotal part in the film, and is also a part of the final schedule. Sources say the makers are contemplating releasing Gadar 2 mid-June, thus marking 22 years of the first instalment.

The transformer

Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to amaze us. After sharing the first look from Haddi a few months ago, he recently shared another picture. The actor is almost unrecognisable in the picture that sees him in a red saree and heavy jewellery. Alongside, he wrote, “Giraftaar teri aankhon mein huve jaa rahe hain hum, jeena nahin hai, phir bhi jiye jaa rahe hain hum.” Nawaz plays a double role in the noir revenge drama, and it takes him three hours to transform into the transgender character.

