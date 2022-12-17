Have you heard? Rajkumar Santoshi takes on Shah Rukh Khan

Rajkumar Santoshi's next, Gandhi—Godse: Ek Yudh, will clash with Pathaan at the box office. While there is no star value in Santoshi’s directorial venture, one can’t deny that its title is bound to pique curiosity in the audience

The ways of Bollywood can be strange. Earlier this year, the release of some films, including John Abraham’s Tehran, was deferred to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle Pathaan. Now, an unexpected movie has entered the fray, ready to compete with the much-awaited spy thriller. Rajkumar Santoshi has announced that his next, Gandhi—Godse: Ek Yudh, will arrive on January 25, 2023. While there is no star value in Santoshi’s directorial venture, one can’t deny that its title is bound to pique curiosity in the audience. The National Award-winning filmmaker was initially planning to release the film on Gandhi Jayanti, but the movie was not ready at the time.

Bobby Deol has completed the shoot of his next, Shlok: The Desi Sherlock, with director Kunal Kohli. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Ananya Birla. Sharing pictures from the last day of shoot, the actor wrote, “And it’s a wrap for Shlok. Had a wonderful time with the A-team, some of the most amazing people I’ve worked with.” Interestingly, this is the first time Bobby will play a spy. Besides the espionage thriller, the actor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, the third season of Aashram with director Prakash Jha, and Penthouse lined up for 2023.

Everyone’s favourite Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, will turn six on December 20. Actor-parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan decided to kick-start the celebrations this week. They hosted a big bash on Thursday for Tim Tim, as he is affectionately called. An ordinary party just won’t do for the country’s most-loved star kid. So, it was a Star Wars-themed party that saw other star-kids and his friends in attendance. Kareena’s mother Babita too joined in the revelry. Sharing a picture of the birthday boy having a blast, Bebo wrote, “Okay, a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim.”

Talking of Rajkumar Santoshi, talk is that he has resolved differences with Sunny Deol. The two had fallen out when the director refused to make the Bhagat Singh biopic with the actor’s brother, Bobby Deol. The latest is that Santoshi and Sunny, who delivered hits like Ghayal and Damini together, are reuniting for a period drama. For several years, it has been Santoshi’s dream to bring Asghar Wajahat’s book, Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai, to the big screen. Eight years ago, he was planning to make the movie with Anil Kapoor in the lead. However, Anil has changed his mind and is no longer associated with the project. That has given friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Sunny the perfect opportunity to come on board.

While Hera Pheri 3 is being scripted, producer Firoz Nadiadwala is making grand plans for his other film franchise, Welcome. Titled Welcome To The Jungle, the third instalment will apparently be shot in the jungles of Jammu and Kashmir, and Europe. The producer reportedly stated that the entertainer, set against a military backdrop, will have a patriotic theme at its crux. Firoz’s last release was Welcome Back in 2015. He has also spoken about his desire to make a magnum opus based on the Mahabharata. One hopes that the producer’s announcement spree is followed by action. Last heard, Welcome Back director Anees Bazmee was still waiting for his dues.

Kartik Aaryan is reportedly looking for a bigger home, perhaps to match his newly acquired star status. Recently, the Freddy actor, along with his mother, visited Shahid and Mira Kapoor’s sea-facing apartment in Juhu for a dekko. It is being said that he wasn’t too pleased by its proximity to the crowded beach that, he thought, poses a security hazard. We hear Kartik is looking for a duplex. Nothing less will do for the Shehzada actor.

Barely 10 days after tying the knot with Sohail Kathuria, Hansika Motwani is back at work. The actor was spotted shooting in the city today for the promotional campaign of her next, MY3. Sources tell us that after fulfilling her prior commitments, Hansika will take a break from work. She will travel overseas with Sohail for a year-end holiday that will double up as their honeymoon. She will return in January, and resume work on her new film.

