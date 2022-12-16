Have you heard? No recreations for 'Aashiqui 3' songs

Aashiqui 3 producer Mukesh Bhatt has reportedly stated that he doesn’t like remixes, and believes only in originals. The makers have given composer Pritam a year’s time to create the soundtrack

Pritam and Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is expected to kick off Aashiqui 3 with Anurag Basu next year. By then, the actor will fulfill his prior commitments, and the filmmaker, too, will have completed the screenplay of the romance musical. That’s not all. The makers have given composer Pritam a year’s time to create the soundtrack. Producer Mukesh Bhatt has reportedly stated that he doesn’t like remixes, and believes only in originals. We just hope the ace composer doesn’t spend the better part of the year looking for inspiration in unheard-of compositions. In the past, Pritam courted controversy for allegedly lifting songs.

Suit yourself

Nora Fatehi, who is making headlines for filing a defamation suit against Jacqueline Fernandez, recently shared a cryptic post on social media. “My parents didn’t raise me to take advantage of people. My intentions will always be pure. We ain’t the same,” she wrote. Stating that Jacqueline is shocked by Nora’s case, a source said, “Saying something to the authorities during an ongoing investigation is not defamation. Jacqueline has been cooperating in the investigation, and otherwise, has maintained a dignified silence in the media on the controversy.” Jacqueline’s lawyer has reportedly said that the actor never spoke ill about Nora, and that they will respond legally if they receive a copy of the defamation suit from the plaintiff.

The name game

After trying to pique curiosity with the acronym TJMM, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer finally revealed the film’s title. Luv Ranjan’s directorial venture has been christened Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The makers also shared the lead actors’ first look from the rom-com, which also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. In July, the set on which the lead actors were to film a song, was destroyed after a fire broke out. Even though the track remains to be shot, the movie is being readied for March 8 release. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar marks Ranbir and Shraddha’s first on-screen collaboration.

Romancing Shah Rukh Khan

Ever since its announcement, Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki has been generating tremendous curiosity. Taapsee Pannu, who also features in the movie, revealed in a recent media interaction that she plays King Khan’s love interest. She reportedly said, “In a Rajkumar Hirani film, if [I] get to romance SRK, I would do even a passing role. What else do you want in life?” We are sure Shah Rukh’s countless female fans will agree with that sentiment. Dunki, which is said to be a satire on immigration, marks the superstar’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. Also featuring Boman Irani, the comedy is slated to release on Christmas 2023.

Kiara’s next hero

Mohit Raina is said to have been cast opposite Kiara Advani in Lamb. The heist thriller will be helmed by Vijay Lalwani, who previously directed Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone’s Karthik Calling Karthik (2010). The film is slated to roll in April 2023.

OTT is the way

Considering the uncertain fate of theatrical releases, several filmmakers are contemplating direct-to-digital release for their movies. The latest film to take the route is Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey’s Gaslight. The makers reportedly feel that the unconventional plot of the psychological thriller might not appeal to the masses, leading to poor box-office numbers. Keeping this in mind, director Pawan Kripalani and the producers have chosen to release it directly on an international streaming platform. While the deal is closed, the film’s release date has yet to be finalised.

Bridging the north-south divide

Nawazuddin Siddiqui hosted Kantara star Rishab Shetty at his bungalow in Versova, Mumbai. The two bonded over their common passion for movies and storytelling, and chatted long into the night about their favourite actors, Kamal Haasan and the late Girish Karnad. Sharing pictures from their meeting on social media, Nawazuddin wrote, “It was super amazing to spend some quality time with Rishab Shetty, Pramod Shetty and the Kantara team at my house.” The Bollywood actor added, “Surprisingly, Rishab and I have so many things in common that we could talk about them endlessly.”

