Have you heard? Katrina Kaif takes the leap

Katrina is the highest rated Indian female actor on the Google Most Searched Asians Worldwide List for 2022. The list is topped by BTS’s Kim Taehyung aka V and Jungkook at the first and second spot with Virat Kohli in the third spot

As per a report, Katrina Kaif is the highest rated Indian female actor on the Google Most Searched Asians Worldwide List for 2022, which is topped by BTS’s Kim Taehyung aka V and Jungkook at the first and second spot, respectively. Kaif — whose upcoming films include Tiger 3 and Merry Christmas — was defeated by cricketer Virat Kohli, who grabbed the third place, while Alia Bhatt secured a spot at number five, behind Kaif. Meanwhile, south film actors like Samantha Prabhu and Kajal Aggarwal also bagged spots on the list that included 100 names. Actor Tamannaah also featured on the list.

It gets worse

Hard as we may try to refrain from passing judgments while stating facts, several instances make it impossible for us to draw the line. Honestly, the array of reasons for which Bollywood folk have been put under the scanner of late has progressed from being strange to absurd. Now, however, they seem to be getting comical. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s recently released track, Besharam rang has courted trouble in Madhya Pradesh, as the ruling and the opposition parties have objected to the use of a saffron costume worn by the latter. Nope, not kidding! The right wing Sanskriti Bachao Manch staged a protest stating, “This is an insult to our saffron dress”. The state’s home minister Narottam Mishra termed the costumes used in the song as “obscene and condemnable”.

Bring back that magic

Karan Johar is celebrating 21 years of his second directorial venture, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which earned acclaim from the masses at the time of its release, and made several characters rather iconic. Johar took to his Instagram to share a video of the film’s BTS.

“No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. [Directing] K3G was an absolute honour, solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on screen. That soon became a family off screen too. I’m still soaking in all the love it continues to give me — whether it is the music, dialogues, fashion or the emotions that rest with every family.”

Eye-opener!

South Indian films seem to be ruling the roost as nine out of 10 most popular Indian movies (2022) on the IMDb list are from southern states. Needless to say, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR — starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr — landed the top spot. Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, the only Hindi language film on the list, followed in the second position. “RRR is a tale of friendship which everyone can relate to, told in a style that’s inspired by ancient Indian storytelling and is a film I hold very close to my heart,” Rajamouli said of the win. The third place was grabbed by the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, followed by Vikram, which starred the heavyweights of Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu cinema — Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahad Faasil and Suriya.

Abhay’s next in January

Abhay Deol, Rajshri Deshpande, and Anupam Kher’s limited series, Trial By Fire, is set to release on January 13 on Netflix. The story follows the unfortunate incident that took place in June 1997, and saw the loss of 59 victims as a fire broke out at Uphaar Cinema in south Delhi. It is inspired by the best-selling book, Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy, by Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy. It has been directed by Prashant Nair. It also features Rajesh Tailang, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Ratna Pathak.

Ranbir’s comments criticised

Ranbir Kapoor faced flak for expressing his interest in collaborating with Pakistani artistes. Speaking at an ongoing film festival, he addressed a question on his desire to feature in a Pakistani film. “Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for [the film] The Legend of Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to.” As it would be expected, netizens began to troll the actor. “How shallow their patriotism is. For money, kuch bhi (sic),” wrote one user. Another added, “It appears, he has got a film offer from Pakistan and wants to see how people will react to the news.”

Devoleena ties the knot

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took fans by surprise by sharing images from her wedding yesterday. The TV actor got hitched to Shanwaz Shaikh, and captioned the images, “And yes, proudly I can say I am taken. Chirag lekar bhi dhoondti toh tujh jaisa nahi milta. You are the answer to my pain and prayers.” As soon as the pictures were shared, the newly weds started receiving congratulatory messages from industry friends and fans. Gautam Rode, Divya Agarwal and Helly Shah were among those who congratulated them. Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Anita Hassanandani, and Sayantani Ghosh also penned heartfelt wishes. The couple had a low-key wedding ceremony in Lonavala. Shaikh is a physical fitness trainer.

