Have you heard? Nora sues Jacky

Nora sues Jacky

It appears, Jacqueline Fernandez’s woes are not over yet. Amid the accusations levied against her in an ongoing money-laundering case, she will now have to deal with a defamation suit filed by Nora Fatehi. Fatehi alleged that Fernandez made “defamatory imputations against her due to malicious reasons”. “[Fernandez] sought to criminally defame the complainant in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds,” Fatehi said in her plea.

Monga weds!

Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor tied the knot yesterday as per Sikh wedding rituals. An Anand Karaj ceremony was performed at the gurudwara, and wedding images made their way to social media. Earlier, on Sunday, they hosted a cocktail bash, which saw Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Patralekhaa, Neena Gupta, and Rhea Chakraborty in attendance.

To be parents

Pan-India star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child. Charan’s father Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his fans and followers. He tweeted, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji, we are delighted to share that Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting their first child.” Charan re-tweeted his father’s tweet. Ram and Upasana tied the knot in 2012, a year before his Hindi debut in Zanjeer, which didn’t perform well at the box office.

Rajinikanth turns 72

In order to mark Rajinikanth’s 72nd birthday yesterday, his fans in Tamil Nadu cut a cake that weighed 73 kilos, and stood at 15 feet. Soundararajan, 45, a fan of Rajinikanth, said, “Thalaivar is the greatest inspiration of our lives. We wish him all the success and hope he continues his journey of stardom throughout his life.” Kamal Haasan also took to his Twitter handle to wish his friend.

Jha’s next in Academy race

The short film Highway Night, which stars actor-director Prakash Jha, has been shortlisted and is under consideration for selection by the Academy Awards. The film, directed by Shubham Singh, sees Jha as a truck driver, who picks up a sex worker from a highway one night. The film is inspired by the true history of the Bachhada tribe in Madhya Pradesh, and showcases how women are mistreated and thrown into the vicious circle of flesh trade in remote regions of India.

Prep for a fight

Ridhi Dogra, Anshuman Jha, and Milind Soman’s Lakadbaggha will have its world premiere at the South Asian International Film Festival New York, and its India premiere at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival. The film promises to bring the Israeli martial arts form Krav-Maga to the screen. Jha, who got the opportunity to train with Tsahi Shemesh (who trained the Avengers cast for Falcon & The Winter Soldier), says, “Lakadbaggha is a story of an ordinary boy on an extraordinary journey for the love of animals.”

Guess who’s back

Pankhuri Awasthy is set to re-enter Maddam Sir as an artificial intelligence officer, after her character was shown dead in 2021. Now, the makers have shown her character being recreated using computer technology. Talking about her comeback, she shares: “To me, Mira will always be a very special character that I have portrayed on Indian television.”

Dad again

Bhojpuri singer, actor and politician Manoj Tiwari has become a father again. He welcomed his third child, a daughter with his second wife Surbhi Tiwari. This is the couple’s second and Tiwari’s third child. Last month, Tiwari shared a video clip on Instagram from the baby shower. Today, he uploaded a photo of himself and his wife. He captioned the photo, “Aaj ghar mei pyaari si bitiya paida hui hai. Uspe aap sabhi ka aashirwaad bana rahe.”

