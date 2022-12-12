Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: 5 crazy things fans have done for their 'Thalaiva', take a look!

Right from pouring milk on his movie posters to placing larger-than-life cutouts outside the theatres, his fans often send shock waves all over with their crazy antics. As Rajinikanth’s fans across the country are rejoicing his birthday today, let’s take a look at crazy things that Rajinikanth fans have done for the superstar.

Actor Rajinikanth who has turned a year older today is undoubtedly the biggest PAN-Indian star. From Hindi, Tamil, Telugu to Malayalam, Rajinikanth has made his presence felt in every part of the Indian cinema. His electrifying on-screen persona and his off-screen simplicity, makes him stand out from other superstars of his league. While the ‘Thalaiva’ never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to entertaining his audience, his die-hard fans too never miss a chance to show-off their love for their hero, whom they consider as the ‘God’ of Indian cinema. Right from pouring milk on his movie posters to placing larger-than-life cutouts outside the theatres, his fans often send shock waves all over with their crazy antics. As Rajinikanth’s fans across the country are rejoicing his birthday today, let’s take a look at crazy things that Rajinikanth fans have done for the superstar.

From Chennai to Hong Kong

One lad from Chennai booked a 1.5 lakh air ticket just to breathe the same air as Rajinikanth! Yes, you read it right. When he came to know that Rajini will be flying to Hong Kong to shoot his movie, ‘Lingaa’, without wasting any moment he booked the ticket and jetted off to Hong Kong. When asked what made him do so, to which he admitted, “Money is nothing in front of my God. We got to breathe the same oxygen as our Thalaivar for a few hours on the flight. What else do we need”.

Blessing from the ‘God’

Say hello to another ardent Rajinikanth fan, whose only dream was to invite the superstar to his wedding. After his marriage got fixed, the fan attended a book launch where his idol, Rajinikanth was present too. Although he didn’t get a chance to meet him up close, the tip of his wedding card somehow touched the shoulder of the superstar. “That’s all I wanted. That’s it,” said the happy fan. Later, he somehow bumped into Rajini when he got in the same lift as Rajinikanth. According to the fan, he showed his wedding card from a distance to the superstar and in return, he gave a thumbs up. “This was a blessing from my God,” says the fan.

Rajinikanth Yatra

You must have heard about Shirdi Yatra, Pandharpur Yatra or Kanwar Yatra, etc. but have you ever heard about Rajinikanth Yatra? We are sure you’ve not. Believe it or not, before the release of Rajinikanth’s movie, ‘Robot 2.0’, a special Rajinikanth Yatra was organised by his fans in Mumbai’s Wadala. Fans gathered in huge numbers to show their love and support for the superstar. They had painted their bodies with Rajinikanth’s face and reportedly, the procession was carried early in the morning.

Rajini Makkal Mandaram

Rajini Makkal Mandaram is a fan-based charitable club, where fans perform a number of charitable activities, like organising money for medical expenses of those who are financially unstable and so on.

Not milk, but goat blood!

Last year, a group of Rajinikanth fans sprinkled goat blood on the first look poster of ‘Annathae’. A video which was doing rounds on social media purportedly showed that a group of people, believed to be Rajinikanth fans, slayed a goat and then sprinkled its blood on the first look poster of the film. While this act by Rajinikanth fans was condemned by netizens and the mainstream media, the close associates of the superstar too called the act highly ‘obnoxious’.

