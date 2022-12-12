Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Celebs and fans take to social media to wish the ‘birthday boy’

The birthday of Rajinikanth has always been a ‘festival’ of sorts for the galaxy of fans all over. This year is no different
Today is the birthday of the one and only Rajinikanth. He is the man for whom ‘nothing is impossible’, esp. whenever he is on screen! Right from talking to a mosquito or walking across the windows of a moving train, the silver screen has seen him doing it all! On the grand occasion of his birthday, celebs all over took to social media ad wished the man who gave the cine-goers many reasons to smile.
Here’s presenting a handful of celebrity wishes for Rajinikanth:
Dhanush : Happy birthday THALAIVA (with folded hands emojis)
Happy birthday THALAIVA ððð— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2022
#HappyBirthdayThalaiva ð¥³ð¥³ð¥³— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 11, 2022
Love you â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸#Jailer #MuthuvelPandian Arrives at 6pm ð¥ð¥ð¥#HappyBirthdaySuperstarRajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/QNGHwA8QtI
Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us foreverð¤#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth@Rajinikanth #Thalaivar #Jailer pic.twitter.com/uK7xw8XF1S— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2022
This was followed by the well known writer/director Nelson Dilipkumar who wished Rajinikanth by saying, "Happiestttt birthday to the most humble and the charismatic #SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir #HBDSUPERSTARAJINIKANTH".
Happiestttt birthday to the most humble and the charismatic #SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir ðð¥ð #HBDSUPERSTARAJINIKANTH âï¸ https://t.co/6i03dZ0n9H— Nelson Dilipkumar (@Nelsondilpkumar) December 11, 2022
Happy Birthday to @rajinikanth sir ð¤— Vasanth Ravi (@iamvasanthravi) December 12, 2022
Super Star Arrives As Muthuvel Pandian at 12.12.22 at 6 pm@Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @sunpictures #Jailer #SuperstarRajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth #HBDSuperStar pic.twitter.com/mKsfVCYYbo
