Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Happy Birthday Rajinikanth Celebs and fans take to social media to wish the birthday boy

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Celebs and fans take to social media to wish the ‘birthday boy’

Updated on: 12 December,2022 11:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The birthday of Rajinikanth has always been a ‘festival’ of sorts for the galaxy of fans all over. This year is no different

Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: Celebs and fans take to social media to wish the ‘birthday boy’

Official Instagram Accounts Of Rajininanth


Today is the birthday of the one and only Rajinikanth. He is the man for whom ‘nothing is impossible’, esp. whenever he is on screen! Right from talking to a mosquito or walking across the windows of a moving train, the silver screen has seen him doing it all! On the grand occasion of his birthday, celebs all over took to social media ad wished the man who gave the cine-goers many reasons to smile.


Here’s presenting a handful of celebrity wishes for Rajinikanth:



Dhanush : Happy birthday THALAIVA (with folded hands emojis) 


Anirudh Ravichander
 
Southern star Dulquer Salmaan wished by posting 

This was followed by the well known writer/director Nelson Dilipkumar who wished Rajinikanth by saying, "Happiestttt birthday to the most humble and the charismatic #SUPERSTAR @rajinikanth sir  #HBDSUPERSTARAJINIKANTH". 
 
Then, there was the actor Vasanth Ravi, who wished the superstar actor by posting, "Happy Birthday to @rajinikanth sir. Super Star Arrives As Muthuvel Pandian at 12.12.22 at 6 pm. @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @sunpictures #Jailer #SuperstarRajinikanth #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth #HBDSuperStar". 
 
And for all those who were wondering as to what are the celebs referring to when they say 'Super Star Arrives As Muthuvel Pandian at 12.12.22 at 6 pm', well.. the answer is that, Rajinikanth will now be seen in his next film 'Jailor' as Muthuvel Pandian. Keep tuned in. 
 
 
 
 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
rajinikanth Happy Birthday Rajinikanth Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Regional News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK