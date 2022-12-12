Congratulations! Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni expecting their first child

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni tied the knot on June 14, 2012
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to announce that actor-son Ram Charan and wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child. Ram Charan went on to share the same announcement.
The post read "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni."
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni tied the knot on June 14, 2012 in in Hyderabad. Upasana is the grand-daughter of Prathap Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals.
On Saturday, the actor had taken to Instagram to celebrate 6 years of his action-thriller film ‘Dhruva’, the 37-year-old had shared an image of himself from the film. Captioned “Dhruva” with a heart emoji, the image showed a ripped Ram Charan in his role of ASP K Dhruva from the film, sporting a brown vest and showing off his biceps with rippling veins. Replying to the post, actor Allu Sirish wrote, “Can't believe it's been so many years already. Miss our Dhruva days.”
Ram Charan's latest release, 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli became was a massive hit and it also featured Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alia Bhatt and others in pivotal roles. The story was inspired by two real life revolutionaries who decided to stand up against British colonialism.
Meanwhile, Ram Charan recently wrapped the New Zealand schedule of his upcoming film opposite Kiara Advani. Sharing pictures from the wrap-up party, the actor wrote, “And, it's a wrap in New Zealand. The song and its visuals are fabulous. Shanmugham Shankar garu, Bosco Martis and S. Thirunavukkarasu made it even more special. Kiara Advani is stunning as always. Thaman, you nailed it again. Manish Malhotra and Aalim Hakim, thank you for the amazing looks”
