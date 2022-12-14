Have you heard? It’s Keeravani vs Tay Tay at the Golden Globes

The RRR song, Naatu naatu is in contention for the Golden Globe in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture, category, where it locks horns with Taylor Swift’s Carolina, Ciao papa, Hold my hand, and Rihanna’s Lift me up

SS Rajamouli, Taylor Swift and Marakathamani Keeravani

SS Rajamouli’s epic period drama RRR has earned a Golden Globes nomination in the Best Picture, Non-English Language category and it is up against films like All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium) and Decision to Leave (South Korea). For RRR, this is the penultimate shot at the Oscars. It is being billed as a potential award-winner, either for Rajamouli in the Best Director category or for the movie in the Best Foreign Film section. The RRR song, Naatu naatu is in contention for the trophy in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture, category, where it locks horns with Taylor Swift’s Carolina, Ciao papa, Hold my hand, and Rihanna’s Lift me up.

Bidding adieu

Host Amitabh Bachchan penned an emotional note while marking the culmination of another season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the show that revived his career. “The days at KBC are coming to an end and the association brings in withdrawal sentiments; the crew and cast begin to feel the absence of the routine, and there is a sense of departure. But hopefully, we shall all be together again, soon.” He added that he was honoured to meet and learn from some great personalities in this season.

Atrangi re

Asked about the reason behind his flamboyant sartorial choices, Ranveer Singh said in a conversation. “This choice of mine is not new; it has been there since childhood. I remember my friends calling me ‘atrangi’ in school; I have always been like this. Honestly, I get bored of black, brown and grey. I like to experiment and have fun with bright colours. I believe clothing is a form of expression.”

Taking him for a ride?

A student was allegedly injured when actor Rajpal Yadav, who was riding a scooter during the shooting of a Hindi movie, hit him. The student registered a complaint at a Colonelganj police station in connection with the incident, and alleged misbehaviour by the film’s team. The actor in turn alleged that some people, including the student, tried to disrupt the shoot, which was underway with the permission of the district administration. The SHO of the Colonelganj police station said the scooter that the actor was riding was an old one, and, as a result, he lost control and hit the student after its clutch-wire broke. There were no visible injuries to the student, the police officer said.

Also Read: Have you heard? Nora sues Jacky

Direct to web

Mission Majnu, which stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, is taking the direct-to-digital route as it will land on OTT on January 20. The film, which is inspired by true events, is a spy thriller and uncovers one of India’s most important missions from our history. Speaking about the film, Malhotra said: “This is the first time that I play a spy. The film shows India’s most thrilling covert mission, which transformed the politics between India and its neighbouring nation in the 1970s. I am confident that this incredible narrative will resonate with people all around the world.”

Also Read: Have you heard? No turning back

Had to happen

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s latest track, Besharam rang, has sparked a meme fest on social media, with one dance move particularly tickling the funny bone. “Me, when I’m trying to find my chappal under the bed,” wrote one user when attempting to make light of the choreography, while another shared, “Me, when I think about shawarma.” Some questioned what “the choreographer, director and Deepika were thinking”. The track brings back Vishal-Sheykhar with Shilpa Rao after their acclaimed War collaboration, Ghungroo.

Nau se barah, for Nawaz

On Tuesday, the makers of Haddi shared a transformation video of Nawazuddin Siddiqui getting into the skin of his character through the use of prosthetics. The time-lapse video shows Siddiqui glued to his chair for close to three hours for the tedious process. Siddiqui said, “As an artist, I am always hungry for roles that push my boundaries as a performer. A big portion of that portrayal is the actual look. It is for the first time in my career that I spent close to three hours in a chair, while the experts weaved their magic. The look empowered me to go out there and take this character to the next level.”

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal