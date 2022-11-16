Whacky Wednesday: KBC 14 contestant scolds Amitabh Bachchan for his character in 'Mohabbatein' 

During the game, after one of the questions, Rajendra complained to Big B about his character in the film 'Mohabbatein'
Amitabh Bachchan
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 contestant Rajendra Gupta, headmaster of a private school from Jabalpur, in Madhya Pradesh graced the hot seat on Tuesday night's episode. The contestant revealed that he sponsors the education of 40-50 students out of the total 200-250 students in his school. He also recalls his childhood and talks about how he and his brothers were punished in school when their parents were unable to pay the fees on time.
During the game, after one of the questions, Rajendra complained to Big B about his character in the film 'Mohabbatein'. He scolds Bachchan about his rules as the head of Gurukul where he interfered in the personal lives of his students. He said that if students won't fall in love in college then when will they do? He goes on to school the superstar for his character. Hearing this, Bachchan says, "I want to go home" as he could not take the scolding anymore.
'Mohabbatein' is a film directed by Aditya Chopra that was released in 2000. The film sees Amitabh Bachchan essay the role of Narayan, a strict principal of Gurukul. He is against love and forbids his students from following their heart. However, a music teacher essayed by Shah Rukh Khan joins the Gurukul and challenges Narayan's authority.
Rajendra Gupta goes home with Rs. 10,000 after he gives the wrong answer for the Rs. 80,000 question. He had all his lifelines remaining.