Have you heard? This is awkward

This is awkward

A popular sports apparel brand — which counts Kareena Kapoor Khan among its brand ambassadors — was pulled up by Anushka Sharma for using her images to promote their products, without her permission. The brand shared a series of images of Sharma sporting the brand’s apparel on their social media accounts, a move which evidently didn’t go down well with the actor. “I’m sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I’m not your brand ambassador,” shared the actor.

Time for change

Shabana Azmi has underlined the need to adopt the US style film certification system. Responding to a question in view of the controversy surrounding Pathaan, she said, “CBFC is not a censorship board. By certification, it means to classify and not censor. Our country follows the UK censorship style, in which 30-odd people are chosen by the government from supposedly various walks of life to judge the morality of the country, according to the political dispensation of that time. It is not a hidden secret that those people who are taken on board, have affinity with the ruling party. We must adopt the US system, whereby the filmmakers and artistes decide that they do not want a single cut, but they realise that age-appropriate behaviour is important. If they have a universal exhibition, then they voluntarily give cuts.”

Only Rajni can make a flop, a hit

The once-flop movie, Baba of Tamil megastar, Rajinikanth, which was re-released on his 72nd birthday on December 12, has become a hit. Directed by Suresh Krissna, the movie has Rajinikanth playing the role of an atheist who gets a sudden spiritual power. On its re-release, however, the movie struck a chord with viewers, and saw fans waiting in long queues outside theatres, where the film was being screened. It is reported that the shows are running to packed theatres across south Indian states. The producers are now planning to increase the number of screens from 200 to 300. The actor had written the film’s story and screenplay, and was also its producer.

A super-specialist by now?

Wanna feel really old? Learn this. It has been 19 years since the release of Munna Bhai MBBS. The comedy that was fronted by Sanjay Dutt, was among the first few projects of Boman Irani that paved the way to his success. Irani shared, “[The film] has been an extraordinarily special one for me. I knew the character of Dr Asthana would be different for me, but I was willing to take a chance. I’m glad I did, because my fans still remember me and value my performance, even years after it was first released.”

True SRK style

Bollywood folk joined football aficionados across the globe in celebrating the win of Argentina over France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Shah Rukh Khan shared, “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small TV. Now, [I’m experiencing] the same excitement with my kids.”

