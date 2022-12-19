Kareena Kapoor Khan gives ‘PROOF’ how much the Kapoor family loves croissants!

The ‘proof’ was given by Kareena Kapoor Khan on social media

That croissant happens to be one of Kareena Kapoor’s favourite food is something that we all know, courtesy Kareena's social media posts. The latest to join the ‘croissant-club’ is none other than Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur. In a recent post on social media, Kareena Kapoor posted a photograph of her son Taimur enjoying croissants in a lavish hotel.

After posting the photograph, Kareena Kapoor also captioned the same as “This family’s love for croissants continues… Going for it… One day to go… Mera Tim Tim ka birthday”. Besides displaying Taimur Khan’s love for croissants, Kareena also mentioned that ‘One day to go… Mera Tim Tim ka birthday’, which also means that she is all set for son Taimur’s birthday, which is on December 20.

Kareena also added a post on her Instagram stories in hwihc she had a photo of her husband Saif Ali Khan adjusting his wrist watch in the hotel. She captioned the photograph as ‘OK My husband is very hot”.

Speaking of Taimur, what one sees is that, with each passing day, he is growing into a well-groomed prince of sorts, who believes in celebrating every festival. Only recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan not just completed 10 years of marriage this year, but also hosted a pre-birthday bash for their elder son, Taimur. He was seen enjoying his day with all the activities that were available at his theme party.

As for Kareena Kapoor Khan, she will now be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film. The said film is based on the book ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’. besides Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. Besides this film, Kareena Kapoor Khan also will be making her debut as a producer with the Hansal Mehta directorial, which is yet to be titled. After Kareena Kapoor wrapped the film, she took to social media and even posted the wrap-up photographs from the film’s sets. The said post met with lots of encouragement from her near and dear ones and also her multitude of fans all over.

